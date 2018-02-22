The Flash First Look: Iris Suits Up as a Speedster — Find Out How and Why!

It’s Iris West as you have never seen her before, when The CW’s The Flash fits Barry Allen’s wife for a speedster suit in an upcoming episode.

In the perfectly titled “Run, Iris, Run,” airing Tuesday, March 13, Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (Westworld‘s Leonardo Nam), with the ability to swap people’s DNA — which is precisely what he does when he transfers Barry’s super speed to Iris (played by Candice Patton).

In the wake of that switcheroo, and with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster.

The Flash resumes Season 4 on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Check out Iris’ full get-up below: