Drunk History Renewed for Season 6

Comedy Central has ordered another round of Drunk History.

The cable network announced the series’ Season 6 renewal Thursday.

“They say history is written by the victors, but after five seasons, it’s now clear that it is best told by drunken comedians,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said in a statement.

Drunk History airs Tuesdays at 10/9c. Season 5 very long list of guest stars include Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Joel McHale (Community), Raven Symoné (Raven’s Home) and Shannon Woodward (Westworld).