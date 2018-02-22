RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Recap: This Means War(hol)

At this point, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is becoming a lot like the movie Clue: If you start talking smack about other contestants, there’s a good chance you’ll be the next one who gets shot. Or at least end up in the bottom two.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Cast Launch Gallery Launch Gallery That’s why I wasn’t surprised when Aja — who questioned BeBe Zahara Benet’s future in the competition early in the episode — ended up on the chopping block this week, nor was I surprised to see her standing next to Shangela. (For all her many talents, sewing is not one of them. Halleloo!)

And in an epic turn of events, Bebe was the winner of this week’s competition, which found the remaining six contestants designing (and modeling) original cans of soup, then transforming themselves into Studio 54-ready disco queens. Hell, BeBe even bested fellow topper Trixie Mattel in a dramatic lip sync battle set to Diana Ross’ “The Boss” — not that I didn’t expect her to win, considering how much RuPaul loved her take on Diana during the VH1’s Divas Live challenge.

Had Trixie won this week’s sing-off, Aja would have been sent home without question; Trixie did, after all, promise to have Shangela’s back after she decided to save her from elimination last week. But BeBe’s victory shook things up a bit, and left everyone biting their nails until she finally announced that she chose to eliminate… Aja.

