Chicago P.D. Taps Bosch's Titus Welliver to Play 'Cunning' Meth Dealer

Titus Welliver is turning to a life of crime on Chicago P.D.

The actor — who currently headlines the Amazon series Bosch — will guest-star on the NBC drama as a big-time meth dealer, TVLine has learned.

Welliver’s Ronald Booth was recently released from prison, which can’t be a good thing for the citizens of the Windy City, judging by this scary character description: “[Booth] can slide from chilling charm to fervent rage in an instant. He may be handsome, intense, intelligent, cunning and mercurial, but don’t let that fool you — he’s capable of anything.”

In addition to playing The Man in Black on Lost, the ubiquitous Welliver is known for his roles on The Good Wife, Sons of Anarchy and Deadwood. He also had stints on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Suits, The Last Ship and NYPD Blue.

Chicago P.D. returns on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c on NBC; Welliver appears in Episode 18, airing this spring.