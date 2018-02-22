Ana Ortiz Joins ABC's Whiskey Cavalier Opposite Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan

Ugly Betty vet Ana Ortiz is returning to ABC with a supporting role in Whiskey Cavalier, ABC’s hour-long dramedy pilot starring Scandal‘s Scott Foley and The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan.

The potential series — from Scrubs and Cougar Town EP Bill Lawrence — centers on the adventures of Foley’s FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with Cohan’s quick and cunning CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

According to Deadline, Ortiz play Susan Sampson, the FBI’s top behavioral scientist and Will’s best friend.

Ortiz’s post-Betty credits include a starring role in Lifetime’s now-defunct Devious Maids, as well as guest stints on How to Get Away With Murder, black-ish, Angie Tribeca and, most recently, The Mindy Project.