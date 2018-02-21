Younger: Charles Michael Davis Promoted to Series Regular

Younger‘s fifth season is going to be in-Zane.

Charles Michael Davis, who recently sauntered onto the scene as the smooth-talking Zane Anders, has been promoted to series regular for the TV Land comedy’s upcoming fifth season, TVLine has learned exclusively. While this is welcome news to anyone with eyes, it’s certainly not a huge surprise, given that Zane was formally hired at Empirical at the end of Season 4.

Prior to Younger‘s return, Davis can be seen in the final season of The Originals, premiering Friday, April 20 at 9/8c on The CW. His small-screen credits also include roles on Grey’s Anatomy, The Game and Switched at Birth.

Production on Younger‘s fifth season began earlier this week, though a premiere has yet to be announced.

Your hopes for Season 5? Drop ’em in a comment below.