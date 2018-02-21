Pilot News: Timothy Hutton to Justice, Reaper Vet's Hospital Drama and More

Having experienced plenty of American Crime, Timothy Hutton is now turning his attention to the legal system.

The actor will co-star in the CBS drama pilot Main Justice, which is inspired by the life and work of Eric Holder, the first African-American Attorney General of the United States, our sister site Deadline reports.

Hutton will play Deputy Attorney General Thomas Yarrow, who was the interim Attorney General prior to the recently sworn-in Miles Blair (Fargo‘s Bokeem Woodbine). Yarrow — whose ego is only matched by the money he spends on his wardrobe — is immediately critical of Blair’s decisions.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Tyler Labine (Reaper) has joined NBC’s untitled Bellevue hospital drama as an attending child psychiatrist who’s been continually beat down by the system.

* Annie Ilonzeh (Empire, Charlie’s Angels) will headline the ABC police procedural Staties, playing a hard-charging NYPD detective who is banished to the boonies and paired with an Oregon State Trooper.

* Anne Son (My Generation) has been cast in ABC’s ensemble drama A Million Little Things, which follows a group of friends who get the wake-up call they needed to start living when one of them dies unexpectedly. Son’s character is described as the fun one of the gang, but now she must juggle parenting with her very successful law career.

* Rose Rollins (The Catch, The L Word) has joined Fox’s untitled FBI drama, playing a field agent who stands by Katie Holmes’ special agent when the news of her affair with a prominent general breaks.

RELATED Katie Holmes to Star in Fox FBI Drama Pilot From Empire‘s Ilene Chaiken

* Quinta Brunson (the web series Broke) will star opposite Gage Golightly (Teen Wolf) in The CW’s comedic drama The End of the World as We Know It, about two young L.A. woman who are recruited by a space cop to hunt down escaped criminal aliens who have disguised themselves as eccentric Angelenos.

* Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Sean Kleier (Odd Mom Out) will play the hopeless romantics at the center of the NBC comedy So Close. Their characters, Riley (Zamata) and Kyle (Kleier), are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soulmates.