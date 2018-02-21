Memorable Grey's Villain Joins Scandal's Final Season In Mystery Role

Michael O’Neill, who on Grey’s Anatomy years ago played hospital shooter Gary Clark, is set to recur during the final stretch of Scandal‘s farewell season, TVLine has learned.

No details on whom O’Neill will be playing are being released at this time. (His Grey’s Anatomy character, a grieving widower out for vengeance, took his own life after terrorizing Seattle Grace, killing at least one and wounding several others, including Drs. Derek Shepherd, Alex Karev and Owen Hunt.)

Since that infamous spring 2010 Grey’s arc, O’Neill has had runs on series such as Rectify, NCIS, Extant and Bates Motel. His prior TV credits meanwhile included Prison Break, The Unit, The West Wing and Boston Public.

Scandal resumes its seventh and final season on Thursday, March 1 at 9/8c.