Grimm's Russell Hornsby to Star in Fox Legal Drama Pilot From Danny Strong

In his newest role, Grimm‘s Russell Hornsby will hunt something even more elusive than the craftiest Wesen: justice.

Hornsby has signed on to be the male lead in an untitled legal drama pilot executive-produced by Empire EP/Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Danny Strong, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential Fox series is set in a law firm that reopens investigations that led to wrongful convictions, with the team putting themselves at risk to exonerate the innocent. Hornsby’s character, Ezekiel “Easy” Boudreau, is described as “a savvy, pragmatic and cool” lawyer employed by the firm.

David Elliot (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) wrote the pilot, which also is executive-produced by Stacy Greenberg.

Hornsby played Grimm‘s Det. Hank Griffin for all six seasons of the NBC supernatural drama; since the series wrapped in 2017, he has shot roles in the upcoming Netflix drama Seven Seconds and the feature film The Hate U Give. His Grimm co-star, David Giuntoli, also recently landed a pilot role, in the ABC dramedy A Million Little Things.