Titans Casts Drop Dead Diva Star as Rita Farr (aka Elasti-Girl)

Titans‘ latest casting isn’t as much of a stretch as it sounds. (Sorry, but there was no avoiding that pun.)

April Bowlby, best known for playing Stacy Barrett on all six seasons of Drop Dead Diva, has joined the cast of the DC drama, Entertainment Weekly reports. Bowlby will appear as Rita Farr, who adapts the moniker of Elasti-Girl — not to be confused with the Incredibles matriarch of the same name — after a toxic gas changes her cellular makeup and allows her to change size at will. She’ll be introduced in Episode 5, titled “Doom Patrol.”

From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Titans — which will debut on DC’s yet-untitled streaming service later this year — follows Dick Grayson’s Robin (played by Brenton Thwaites) as he steps out of Batman’s shadow and assembles a motley crew of crimefighters, ranging from an alien warrior princess to a green-skinned boy with the ability to turn into animals.

The series also stars Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6: The Series) as Garfield Logan/Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson (Blood Drive) as Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Dawn Granger/Dove and Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) as Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Castle‘s Seamus Dever will also recur, as will Narcos‘ Bruno Bichir. Your thoughts on the show’s casting thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.