'Obstacle Course Meets Dodgeball' in Mark Burnett's New CBS Competition

Mark Burnett, the mastermind behind hit competition series such as Survivor and The Apprentice, has a new show coming to CBS this summer, TVLine has learned.

The Eye Network has ordered to series TKO, which is described as an obstacle course series with a twist. Contestants will run through a challenging course one at a time, while the others man battle stations, attempting to knock their competitors and slow them down. At the end of each episode, the top two players will compete for a cash prize.

Season 1 of TKO will consist of 10 episodes.

“TKO is unlike any other competition show on television. It’s an obstacle course meets dodgeball. It will create amazing viral moments,” Burnett said via statement.

Burnett also has a modern-day Messiah series in the works at Netflix. The 10-episode drama will explore the relationship between religion, politics and faith and is set to premiere sometime in 2019.

