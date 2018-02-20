Magnum P.I.: Jay Hernandez Scores Title Role in CBS Reboot Pilot

CBS has found its modern-day Magnum.

Jay Hernandez (Scandal, Last Resort) has nabbed the title role in Magnum P.I., the Eye net’s in-the-works reboot of the classic ’80s action-drama. He succeeds Tom Selleck, who played the iconic private eye during the series’ original CBS run.

Hernandez’s Thomas Magnum is a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. Reboot vet Peter Lenkov (Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver) penned the pilot along with his fellow Five-0 writer Eric Guggenheim. Fast & Furious‘ Justin Lin will handle directing duties.

Hernandez’s TV resume also includes stints on The Expanse, Gang Related and Nashville.