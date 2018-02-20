Valor's Christina Ochoa Cast in ABC Dramedy Pilot A Million Little Things

Christina Ochoa has A Million Little Things on her plate now.

The star of The CW military drama Valor has joined the cast of ABC’s A Million Little Things dramedy pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Big Chill-esque potential series follows a group of friends who’ve hit a rut in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Ochoa’s character, Ashley, is the assistant of the friend who dies and “literally holds the key” to figuring the mystery surrounding his death. The pilot also stars David Giuntoli (Grimm) and Romany Malco (Weeds).

A Million Little Pieces is in second position to Ochoa’s current gig, which means that her role on Valor would take precedence if the CW series — which is tied with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Dynasty for the network’s lowest-rated show — were renewed.

In addition to playing Valor‘s Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nora Madani, Ochoa’s TV credits include Blood Drive, Animal Kingdom and Modern Family.