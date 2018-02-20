Charmed: Melonie Diaz Cast as Lesbian Witch Mel in CW Reboot

The CW has conjured up the first major piece of casting for its Charmed reboot, tapping Melonie Diaz (Vh1’s The Breaks) to star as one of the three bewitching sisters, TVLine has learned. Mel is described as “a passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of family tragedy.” As TVLine previously reported, Mel is also a lesbian.

Charmed 2.0 — which is being shepherded by Jane the Virgin’s Jennie Urman, Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin — is being billed as “a fierce, funny, feminist reboot” centered on “three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

The project has drawn a sharp rebuke from original cast member Holly Marie Combs. “Here’s the thing,” the actress tweeted last month. “Until you ask us to rewrite it like [exec producer] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work.” Combs then harrumphed that the franchise “belongs to the four of us” — presumably referring to former co-stars Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan — as well as “our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans.”

This marks The CW’s second stab at rebooting Charmed. Last season, the network developed a version of the series set in the 1970s, but the project didn’t make to the pilot stage when it “didn’t come in the way the network had hoped.”