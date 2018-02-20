Big Bang Theory Welcomes Bill Gates — What's His Connection to Penny?

Geek god Bill Gates is set to drop by The Big Bang Theory — and in doing so, cause quite a commotion.

RELATEDJohnny Galecki Ponders Big Bang Theory End Date

The Microsoft founder will make a special guest-starring appearance as himself in a late March episode of TV’s No. 1 sitcom, when he attends a work function at Penny’s (played by Kaley Cuoco) pharmaceutical company. Getting wind of the VIP visit, Leonard, Sheldon et al do everything in their power to meet the computing icon.

Gates thus becomes the latest in an ever-longer line of nerd-tastic castings on the CBS hitcom, following in the footsteps of Star Trek‘s Leonard Nimoy and George Takei, Star Wars‘ Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones, Apple’s own Steve Wozniak, Tesla founder Elon Musk and physicist/cosmologist Stephen Hawking, among many others.

The Big Bang Theory resumes its 11th season on Thursday, March 1 at 8/7c.

Want more scoop on Big Bang, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.