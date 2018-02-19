Timeless Season 2 Trailer: Lucy and Wyatt Kiss! Rufus Gets Meta!

“Remember when we thought we were done with all of this,” Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) laments to Lucy (Abigail Spencer) in the above trailer for Timeless Season 2 (premiering Sunday, March 11 at 10/9c). The cheekily meta crack serves as a sly nod to the NBC drama’s temporary cancellation last spring, while also underscoring the intense mission(s) ahead. Timeless Season 2 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The action-packed 30-second promo features footage from the WWI-set opener, as well as the gang’s run-in with the Salem Witch Trials. It also teases — via Matt Lanter’s Wyatt — a major sleeper-agent twist, before concluding with a spoiler to end all spoilers: a Lucy-Wyatt kiss.

Suffice it to say, there’s quite a bit to unpack here.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Where will you be on March 11, 2018?