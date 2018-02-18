The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan: EP 'Incredibly Hopeful' She'll Re-Sign

All together now: Whew!

Even before The Walking Dead struck out Glenn in the Season 7 premiere, his wife Maggie had been transforming from a fearless fighter into a formidable leader. And now that she’s removed weaselly Gregory from his throne at The Hilltop, there couldn’t be a worse time for the show to lose her portrayer Lauren Cohan. Luckily, although the actress is entertaining other offers for when her contract expires at the end of the current Season 8, showrunner Scott Gimple tells TVLine, “I’m incredibly hopeful about” a new deal being struck.

The EP — who, going forward, will oversee both TWD and Fear the Walking Dead as the franchise’s chief content officer — isn’t naive enough to think that Cohan couldn’t leave the show. “These things do happen in TV,” he acknowledges. “But we’re talking.”

Given Maggie’s pregnancy and her vital role at The Hilltop, there’s certainly a helluva lot of story left to tell with the character, who debuted back in Season 2. “And Lauren is an actor who has such intuition and such power,” Gimple says. “So yeah, hopefully, it all works out.”