Adam Rippon Hired to Serve as NBC Olympic Correspondent

Figure skater Adam Rippon will remain in PyeongChang for the duration of the 2018 Winter Olympics, joining NBC’s continued coverage as a correspondent, the network has confirmed.

Rippon’s hire comes after his bronze medal win in the team skating event on Feb. 12, and his 10th place finish in the men’s individual event. He is one of Team USA’s first two openly gay competitors (the other being slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy).

Rippon made headlines in January when he said he would not attend a post-Olympics celebration at the White House, calling out Vice President Mike Pence for his alleged support of gay conversion therapy. Rippon later declined an invitation to meet with Pence individually — which did not stop Pence from singling out Rippon while voicing his support for Team USA:

Headed to the Olympics to cheer on #TeamUSA. One reporter trying to distort 18 yr old nonstory to sow seeds of division. We won’t let that happen! #FAKENEWS. Our athletes are the best in the world and we are for ALL of them! #TEAMUSA — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018

.@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don’t let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get ‘em! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018

Prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics, Rippon served as an alternate during the 2010 Vancouver games. He did not make the cut for the 2014 Sochi team.

