CNN to Hold Parkland Town Hall With Parents and Students, Invites Trump

CNN on Saturday announced that it will host a town hall event in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which earlier this week claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty members.

Airing Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 9/8c, Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action will features victims’ classmates, parents and community members who are calling on President Donald Trump and Washington lawmakers to take action following one of deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history — and the 18th school shooting of the new year. The Lead‘s Jake Tapper will moderate the discussion.

“The school shooting in Florida this week has sparked a renewed call for lawmakers to take action,” CNN said as part of its announcement, “and some of the loudest voices demanding change are not even old enough to vote.”

CNN has invited Trump, as well as Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott, Sen. Bill Nelson, Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Ted Deutch to attend the town hall and hear firsthand from the grieving community.