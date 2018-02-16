The Last O.G. Trailer: Tracy Morgan Is Fresh Out of Prison in New TBS Sitcom

After 15 years in prison, Tracy Morgan’s Last O.G. character is finally getting out… and after he sees what life is like now, he might want to go right back in.

TBS has released the first trailer for its new sitcom The Last O.G. (premiering Tuesday, April 3 at 10:30/9:30c), and based on the footage above, it’s kind of reminiscent of Morgan’s old 30 Rock pal Tina Fey’s Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Like Kimmy, Morgan’s character Tray is reentering civilian life after a long time locked away, and the adjustment to 2018 living isn’t always smooth. (Tray tries to bond a couple of young black men on the street, and is shocked when they turn out to be flamboyant gay guys heading to brunch.)

Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish plays Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay, who’s raising the twins she and Tray had together with her white husband (Superstore‘s Ryan Gaul). Plus, Cedric the Entertainer co-stars as the head of the halfway house where Tray is staying, and there’s an unexpected dramedy vibe here, as Tray fights to put his life back together and start being there for his kids. He even tries to sing Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”… which, no.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Last O.G., then hit the comments to share your first impressions.