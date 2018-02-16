Santa Clarita Diet Enlists Joel McHale, Gerald McRaney and Maggie Lawson for Season 2 — See First Photos

Guess who’s coming to dinner?

Santa Clarita Diet will serve up several big-name guest stars in Season 2, Netflix announced Friday. Among them: Community grad Joel McHale and This Is Us doc Gerald McRaney.

McHale will play Chris, a Santa Clarita realtor who’s married to Christa, played by Psych‘s Maggie Lawson. Per the official character descriptions, the pair are “a more successful, more aggressive” version of Drew Barrymore’s Sheila and Timothy Olyphant’s Joel. McRaney’s Ed Thune, meanwhile, is a retired Army colonel who’s intimidated by Joel.

Happy Endings‘ Zachary Knighton also will show up as Paul, “the chill descendent of Serbian ancestors who has been tasked with pursuing the truth of the undead, no matter who or what stands in his way.”

In Season 2, slated to premiere this spring, the growing number of murder victims needed to feed Sheila’s undead hunger is starting to get noticed in town. And as if that isn’t worrisome enough, the family also is working to figure out the virus’ origin in order to stop its spread.

