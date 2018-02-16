Sabrina Casts Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda

Netflix’s as-yet-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series has cast a key member of the Spellman clan.

U.K. Office alum Lucy Davis has landed the series regular role of Aunt Hilda, our sister site Deadline reports. No word yet on who will portray her sister Zelda.

Aunt Hilda was previously portrayed by Caroline Rhea in the ABC/WB sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which ran from 1996-2002. Davis’ incarnation of the character is described as equal parts nurturing and wicked. She is said to brew spite jars against her family’s enemies, as well as love potions for students at Baxter High.

Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka will star as the titular witch in Netflix’s adaptation, which was originally in development at The CW as a potential companion series to Riverdale. Unlike the Melissa Joan Hart version, which was a comedy, this new series is a drama which is supposedly going for a tone more in line with the likes of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. It is based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book series.

Davis currently recurs on the FX comedy Better Things. Additional TV credits include Ugly Betty, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Maron.