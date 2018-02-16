Grey's Anatomy's Jeanine Mason Lands Lead Role in The CW's Roswell Reboot

Here’s some casting news that’s out of this world: The CW has tapped Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jeanine Mason to play the lead role in their upcoming Roswell reboot.

According to our sister site Deadline, Mason will play Liz Ortecho, a biomedical engineer and the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. There, she discovers that her teenage crush, now a police officer, is actually an alien with supernatural powers. The two reconnect and work together to protect his secret, embarking on a quest to uncover his origins that sparks a romance between them. (The description is similar to the Liz played by Shiri Appleby in the original WB series that ran from 1999 to 2002.)

The CW’s Roswell reboot, which scored a pilot order last month, is one of many reboots and revivals possibly headed to TV next season, along with Charmed (The CW), Magnum P.I. (CBS) and The Greatest American Hero (ABC). The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie is penning the Roswell pilot, with The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec set to direct.

A dancer who won Season 5 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, Mason switched to acting and currently recurs as Dr. Sam Bello on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, debuting earlier this season. Her other TV credits include Bunheads, Of Kings and Prophets and You’re the Worst.