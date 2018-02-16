Quantico: Aunjanue Ellis Officially Out

The ax has fallen again at Quantico: TVLine has confirmed that original cast member Aunjanue Ellis — who played ex-assistant director Miranda Shaw — will not be returning for the ABC drama’s upcoming third season. As we reported on Friday, Ellis has nabbed a lead role in the CBS drama Chiefs, which explores the professional and personal lives of three different female police chiefs in Los Angeles.

For those keeping track at home, Ellis’ now-official dismissal brings the number of Quantico cuts to three; she joins Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massari in the swelling Quantico Alumni Club. The departures are part of a larger creative overhaul under new showrunner Michael Seitzman, who is said to be looking to streamline the series’ complex narrative.

Meanwhile, Season 3 will see the return of series regulars Priyanka Chopra, Russell Tovey, Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin, as well as the addition of Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth), musician/actor Alan Powell and Amber Skye Noyes (The Deuce).

Quantico will kick off Season 3 on (new night alert!) Thursday, April 26 at 10/9c.