Celebrity Big Brother Recap: Food Fight! Was the Right Housemate Evicted?

Friday’s Celebrity Big Brother was so bananas that a conversation about whether Omarosa has had sex with Donald Trump was barely even a footnote.

And we have none other than Brandi Glanville to thank for sullying our imaginations with that disturbing image. Following up on a rumor she heard about Trump sleeping with a contestant during his Apprentice days, Brandi asked Omarosa to set the record straight.

“Hell no!” Omarosa replied. “That’s horrible.” (I have to give credit to Brandi for asking the question, but maybe we should leave the sexual misconduct reporting to Ronan Farrow from now on.)

OK, back to the game: Upon realizing that nearly everyone in her original alliance had since turned on her, Shannon Elizabeth dissolved into a puddle of despair, announcing that she was “not going to fight” anymore. “I’ve been here too long,” she said. “I’m exhausted, I’m done.”

Shannon also had a few choice words for Omarosa, calling her a “liar” and warning the other housemates that siding with her will only lead to more trouble for them. Which made it especially surprising when Shannon pulled a complete 180 the next day, groveling at Omarosa’s cloven hooves in order to get back in her good graces.

Much to the surprise of absolutely no one, Omarosa immediately proved herself to be a nightmare ally, telling James Maslow that he’s on the chopping block purely to spread paranoia. (I guess she did learn a few things in the White House.) Naturally, James went to Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur with that information, which they denied, leading to a brief confrontation between Omarosa and Marissa.

Then came tonight’s veto competition, a twisted trek through a darkened restaurant-style obstacle course in which Omarosa and Ariadna Gutiérrez literally lost their pants. With an impressive score, it seemed like Shannon was going to be saved at the 11th hour yet again — until James was revealed to be the winner, forcing Head of House Ariadna to choose a new opponent for Shannon.

James’ spot was (surprisingly?) given to Mark McGrath, at which point Shannon basically assumed she was going home. When the time came to plead their cases, Mark reminded his fellow celebrities who’s been doing the dishes (him!), while Shannon chose to use her final words to raise awareness for her anti-poaching organization.

Ross, Marissa, Omarosa, James and Mark voted to evict Shannon, while Brandi casted the lone vote for Mark. #ByeShannon

Also worth discussing…

* We all owe Marissa a debt of gratitude for essentially choreographing James’ little striptease. And she gets extra points for being completely shameless about it. (“I’m turned on. … I genuinely need to go home and be with my husband.”)

* Seriously, though, which Apprentice contestant actually slept with Trump? Omarosa can’t just say, “There’s somebody I know who’s sleeping around with everybody — and it’s not me!” and not elaborate. I don’t accept that.

* At least Omarosa gave us a little more dirt on her time in the White House, this time targeting Sean Spicer. She said that, while she respects him as a person, sitting in briefing meetings with him was a “special form of torture” because she always had to teach him how to pronounce everything.

Your thoughts on this week’s eviction? The show in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.