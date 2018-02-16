Big Little Lies Season 2: Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz to Return

The Monterey moms continue to regroup for Big Little Lies‘ anticipated encore. Sources confirm to TVLine that Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz are set to reprise their respective roles as Jane, Renata and Bonnie in the HBO dramedy’s upcoming second season. The trio — who will all be back as series regulars — join fellow returning stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, as well as BLL newbie Meryl Streep.

HBO, meanwhile, has released a new batch of Season 2 teases for the five central ladies…

Kidman’s Celeste: Reeling from her husband Perry’s death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.

Witherspoon’s Madeline: Finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.

Woodley’s Jane: While processing Perry’s sudden death, Jane is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy.

Dern’s Renata: The epitome of control, Renata is now faced with new challenges in her marriage.

Kravitz’s Bonnie: Bonnie struggles with Perry’s death and is forced to face demons in her past.

And as previously reported, Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s deceased character Perry.

Big Little Lies Season 2 will consist of seven episodes, all of which will once again be penned by David E. Kelley (based on a story by Liane Moriarty, whose novel served as the source material for Season 1). Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Vallée is passing the directing baton to Andrea Arnold, although Vallée will stay on as an exec producer.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to get underway in March ahead of a 2019 launch.