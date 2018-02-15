Transparent's Ousted Jeffrey Tambor Slams 'Flawed' Amazon Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Claims

Hours after being (officially) fired from Amazon’s Transparent, actor Jeffrey Tambor released a scathing statement, taking aim at both the studio and series creator Jill Solloway.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates.”

He continued, “In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Tambor’s firing on Thursday came as the result of a formal investigation done by Amazon in response to several sexual harassment allegations against the actor. Tambor’s Transparent co-star Trace Lysette claimed that, in addition to making sexual comments to her, Tambor physically pressed his groin against her on set during Season 2; Tambor’s former assistant Van Jones accused him of groping her, as well as making lewd comments; and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge came forward to say that Tambor kissed her on the set of 2001’s Never Again.