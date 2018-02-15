Sabrina Series Casts Teen Witch's Possessed Teacher, Pansexual Cousin

Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series has conjured some more casting.

Doctor Who alum Michelle Gomez has joined the as-yet-untitled project in the series regular role of Mary Wardell, a Baxter High teacher who, once possessed by Madam Satan, turns into a sultry manipulator that tries to lure Sabrina down the Path of Night.

The Scotswoman’s previous TV credits also include Gotham, Sky Arts’ Psychobitches and BBC Three’s Bad Education.

Our sister site Deadline also reports that newcomer Chance Perdomo (right) has been cast as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina’s puckish, pansexual warlock cousin from England.

Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka will star as the titular spellcaster, while Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) recently signed on to play Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind Walker.

Oh, and this cool cat is playing Salem.