Kimmel Urges Trump, NRA Lackeys to 'Do Something, Now' About Shootings: 'Children Are Being Murdered'

Unable to hold back tears, Jimmy Kimmel opened his ABC show on Thursday with a powerful response to the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which claimed the lives of 17 innocent students and faculty members.

Directing his message at the President of the United States, Kimmel started with a playback of Trump’s Thursday morning statement from the White House, which featured all of the usual platitudes, spoken all too often, in the wake of each and every school shooting.

Kimmel echoed Trump’s scripted words, before challenging the president to actually act on them by calling upon the congressmen and lobbyists who “stuff their pockets with money from the NRA year after year” to once and for all get behind some legislation that might do something to deter future assaults.

“Do something now, not later,” Kimmel challenged POTUS. “Don’t you dare let anyone say it’s ‘too soon’ to be talking about it” — the common refrain from those indebted to the NRA after each tragic school shooting. “Children are being murdered,” Kimmel stressed, his voice cracking.

Because thus far, one year into office, Kimmel noted, Trump has not only “done nothing” in the name of addressing this problem, “You’ve done worse than nothing,” he asserted. “One of your first acts as president was to actually roll back the regulations that were designed to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill. So I agree that this is a mental illness issue, because if you don’t think we need to do something about it, you’re obviously mentally ill.”

