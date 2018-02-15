TVLine Items: Fancy Nancy's Parents Found, Titans Casts Chief and More

Fancy Nancy has some famous parents.

Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Rob Riggle (Modern Family) are set to voice the parents of Nancy (portrayed by Mia Sinclair Jenness) in the animated Disney Junior series, premiering this summer.

Based on the children’s books by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser, Fancy Nancy follows a 6-year-old who likes to be fancy in all ways, from her clothing to her speech, and as such celebrates originality and self-expression.

* DC’s live-action Titans streaming series has cast Bruno Bichir (Narcos) in the recurring role of Dr. Niles Caulder, a man trying to grant a miracle to those close to death, according to Deadline.

*The seventh season of Call the Midwife will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, March 25 at 8/7c on PBS.

* TNT has given a series order to Deadlier Than the Male, a thriller about three characters — played by Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Hamish Linklater (The New Adventures of Old Christine) and Amy Brenneman (Private Practice) — all with troubling pasts and now trying to start over.

* Watch a trailer for the sophomore season of Sneaky Pete, premiering Friday, March 9 on Amazon Prime:

