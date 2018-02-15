Drag Race All Stars Recap: Was the Right Queen Snatched From the Game?

Perhaps in honor of guest judge Kristin Chenoweth, the queens turned wicked on Thursday’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which (almost) served up the biggest surprise ending of the season.

But let’s back up for a minute, because the drama started way before anyone got into costume. While sashaying through the workroom, Shangela discovered a note from Thorgy Thor that Trixie Mattel chose to hang in her workspace — one that read “F–k that shady bitch,” with an arrow pointing to Shangela’s name.

Naturally, Trixie could not — for the life of her!!! — understand why this would upset Shangela. “I didn’t write it,” Trixie explained, as if that somehow absolved her of all wrongdoing. And considering it had just been revealed that Kennedy Davenport chose to eliminate Milk largely because of personal issues, you’d think Trixie would have just apologized to Shangela and tried to save face.

Perhaps all this drama was to blame for Trixie absolutely bombing in “Snatch Game,” for which she foolishly chose to impersonate RuPaul. “Nobody has been successful doing RuPaul,” Kennedy explained, only to have her assertion proven true by a series of unfunny one-note jokes from Trixie. She basically threw herself at the mercy of the judges, explaining (through tears) that she was panicking like one of the campers from Friday the 13th.

Other “Snatch Game” fails included Chi Chi DeVayne’s hum-drum Maya Angelou (which she didn’t even spell correctly), BeBe Zahara Benet’s forgettable Grace Jones and Kennedy’s laugh-free Phaedra Parks. Needless to say, it surprised absolutely no one when Ru announced this week’s bottom three: Trixie, Kennedy and Chi Chi.

On the flip side, BenDeLaCreme’s Paul Lynde and Shangela’s Jenifer Lewis — which she decided to do at the last minute when her Miss Cleo impression sounded more Irish than Jamaican — absolutely stole the show, earning both queens a spot in this week’s top two. Again.

Following their battle to Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.” Shangela and Ben were both declared winners, each earning half of the prize money and getting the opportunity to eliminate a queen of their choosing — and they both chose Chi Chi!

Which queen would you have eliminated this week? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.