Shadowhunters: Clary and Jace's Future Is Threatened in New Season 3 Promo

Jace and Clary’s relationship is about to face its greatest obstacle yet — which is saying a lot, considering Jace literally died in last August’s finale after spending most of the season thinking he was Clary’s brother.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day — which, of course, means something entirely different to Shadowhunters fans — TVLine has an exclusive “Clace”-centric promo, teasing some seriously dark drama to come in the Freeform drama’s third season, which kicks off on Tuesday, March 20 at 8/7c.

“I’ve never felt about anyone the way I feel about you,” Jace tells Clary. “I just don’t want to ruin this.”

This being Shadowhunters, it’s almost guaranteed that he will ruin things somehow — but if it’s any consolation, it probably won’t be his fault. Magical resurrection usually comes with a few strings attached, as as you’ll see in the promo, even Clary is starting to have her doubts about Jace’s… condition.

