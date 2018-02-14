Even the most staunch Muppet Babies fan should be, ahem, satisfied with the Disney Junior reboot’s theme song.

The network has tapped Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (aka Hamilton‘s Angelica Schuyler) to put her own twist on the familiar tune, and TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

“The vibe is so fun,” Goldsberry says of the classic tune. “It’s like that wonderful period where music was really bouncy and kind of really melodic. I think it’s the perfect choice for the Muppet Babies.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Goldsberry — who currently appears in Netflix’s Altered Carbon — has worked with Disney. She recently voiced Dhahabu the Zebra on Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Goldsberry get down in the studio, then drop a comment with your take on the new theme song. (If you need a refresher, the original can be seen below.)