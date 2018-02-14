Lena Waithe's 'Queer Black Girl' Comedy Snags TBS Pilot Order

TBS is jumping on the Lena Waithe bandwagon, placing a pilot order for a lesbian-themed comedy from the Master of None breakout.

Titled Twenties, the single-camera project — created, written and exec-produced by Emmy-winner Waithe — follows a “queer black girl” named Hattie and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who “spend most of their days talking s–t and chasing their dreams,” per the official logline.

“I wrote Twenties back in 2009,” said Waithe. “I always wanted to tell a story where a queer black woman was the protagonist and I’m so grateful to TBS for giving me a platform to tell this story. Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough, it’s time for us to finally take the lead.”

Waithe also serves as creator and EP of Showtime’s new drama The Chi, which recently snagged a Season 2 pickup.