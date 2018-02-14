TVLine Items: John Noble on Blacklist, Cheers Vet Is Hero's Boss and More

John Noble has landed on The Blacklist.

The Fringe favorite will guest-star on the NBC drama as the scheming Raleigh Sinclair III, in an episode airing Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c.

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told EW.com, “Not only does John Noble nail it, but he also brings something new and fresh to The Blacklist.” The Fringe and Sleepy Hollow vet currently voices the unseen demon Mallus on Legends of Tomorrow.

* ABC’s Greatest American Hero reboot pilot has cast George Wendt (Cheers), Zenobia Shroff (The Big Sick) and Gia Sandhu (The Indian Detective) opposite Hannah Simone (New Girl). According to Deadline, Wendt will play Meera’s (Simone) boss, while Shroff and Sandhu will play her mother and sister.

* TNT’s Animal Kingdom has cast newcomers Sohvi Rodriguez and Damon Williams in the recurring Season 3 roles of Mia Trujillo, a tough woman with a difficult upbringing, and Clark Lincoln, an X-Games participant turned ER nurse, per Deadline.

* Geoff Stults (Enlisted) will guest-star on Showtime’s Ball Street comedy pilot as trust fund kid who now runs his family’s stud farm and is the husband of Regina Hall’s Dawn.

*Netflix has released a trailer for the third (and final) season of Love, releasing on Friday, March 9.

