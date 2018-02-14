Grace and Frankie Renewed at Netflix, RuPaul to Guest-Star in Season 5

Grace and Frankie… and RuPaul?

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has renewed the Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin comedy for a fifth season. Joining the actresses will be the aforementioned Drag Race ringleader, who is set to guest-star as Benjamin Le Day, a “formidable and quick-witted adversary” to the series’ reigning queens.

Word of Grace and Frankie‘s latest pickup comes less than four weeks after the release of Season 4 (on Jan. 19), which added Friends alum Lisa Kudrow in a recurring role as Grace’s longtime manicurist Sheree. Season 5 is set to drop in 2019.

