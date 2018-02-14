Charmed Reboot Pilot Casts Jumanji Actor as Key Love Interest

Meet the man preparing to sweep one of the (new) Charmed Ones off her feet.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Ser’Darius Blain, whose small-screen credits include Survivor’s Remorse and Jane by Design, has been cast in the pilot for The CW’s reboot, our sister site Deadline reports. Blain will play Galvin, the aspiring filmmaker boyfriend of Macy, one of the yet-to-be-cast sisters. (To his credit, Galvin is actually described as the “ideal boyfriend.”)

Other roles still to be cast include Macy’s sisters — Mel and Madison — as well as Madison’s ex-boyfriend, Mel’s girlfriend and a handsome Whitelighter to show them the way of the witch.

Written by Jane the Virgin‘s Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, The CW’s Charmed is being described as a “feminist” reboot of the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2006 on The WB.

Your thoughts on the pilot’s first official casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.