Antonio Banderas Doesn't Voice an Elena of Avalor Character — But Here's Why You Might Think He Does

Elena of Avalor‘s Victor Delgado is crafty. He’s rakishly handsome. But, despite what your ears may tell you, the Disney Channel animated character is not voiced by Antonio Banderas.

When we recently chatted with Banderas, we were aware that Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire) has said he’s doing a Banderas impression whenever he’s called upon to bring the recurring villain to life.

But Banderas, we soon learned, did not know that anything of the sort was going on.

Read along as we break the news to the Golden Globe nominee, who can next be seen playing Pablo Picasso in Season 2 of NatGeo’s Genius, premiering April 24 at 9/8c.

TVLINE | I have a 3-year-old, and she is enamored of Elena of Avalor. I was shocked when I found out that you were not voicing Victor, that it was Lou Diamond Phillips doing an impression of you. What was your reaction when you first heard that he was kind of doing you as his character?

What character?

TVLINE | Victor on Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor.

I had no idea.

TVLINE | No! Oh my goodness.

No idea that people thought it was me.

TVLINE | I definitely thought it was you, and then I had to look online. He said that is doing an impression of you that he honed when you guys were shooting The 33.

OK. No, I had no idea. I’m going to call him, and I’m going to ask him for my right! [Laughs] If he’s copying me, yeah, he should just share whatever they pay him with me. We have to study what percentage, but I’m going to call him. Definitely! [Laughs] No. I wouldn’t do that.