A Seinfeld Revival? Jerry Seinfeld Admits to Ellen: 'It's Possible'

Seinfeld fans, a warning: This news may make you want to shove the nearest person and shout, “Get! Out!”

Jerry Seinfeld, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s Ellen, didn’t rule out the idea of a Seinfeld revival. In fact, when asked if his iconic ’90s sitcom could follow in the footsteps of recent revivals like Will & Grace and Roseanne, he admitted: “It’s possible.” Cue the loud screams of approval from Ellen’s studio audience.

Now, a note of caution: Seinfeld didn’t elaborate on the “it’s possible” comment, and there are no concrete plans to bring back the Emmy-winning NBC hit anytime soon. Besides, he’s currently shooting his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, while co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is busy winning Emmys over on HBO’s Veep. (The cast did reunite with co-creator Larry David in 2009 for a season-long arc on Curb Your Enthusiasm.)

Veep is ending after next season, though — so maybe Jerry should keep his apartment door unlocked, just in case Kramer wants to burst through it unannounced one more time.

Would you tune in for a Seinfeld revival? You know the drill: Head down to the comments, give us your take, yada yada yada.