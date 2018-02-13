The Rookie Casts Richard T. Jones as Nathan Fillion's Nemesis

Fresh off Wisdom of the Crowd‘s one-and-done run, Richard T. Jones is staying in law enforcement mode, with a role on ABC’s straight-to-series The Rookie.

Per our sister site Deadline, Jones will play Sergeant Wade Grey, an LAPD Watch Commander who serves as a nemesis to 40-year-old rookie John Nolan, played by Castle‘s Nathan Fillion.

Previously, Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter) was cast as Lucy, a tough and confident rookie/potential love interest for Nolan, while Afton Williamson (The Night Of, Banshee) and Eric Winter (Rosewood) will play training officers Talia Bishop and Tim Bradford.

Jones’ previous TV credits also include Santa Clarita Diet, Narcos, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0 and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

The Rookie — which nabbed a straight-to-series order from the network back in October — reunites Fillion with onetime Castle showrunner/EP Alexi Hawley and finds the TV fave playing the oldest rookie in the LAPD. Surrounded by noobs 20 years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Fillion will serve as an EP alongside Hawley (who will be Rookie‘s showrunner).