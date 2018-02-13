TVLine Items: Judy Greer Is Kidding, New Chicago Fire Man Cast and More

Funny lady Judy Greer has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming comedy series Kidding.

Greer, whose previous TV credits include Casual, Married and voice work on Archer, will play Jill, the estranged and rebellious wife of Jeff (played by Jim Carrey), a children’s television icon whose family life begins to crumble.

* Daymon Dayoub (Stitchers) has booked a multiple-episode arc on NBC’s Chicago Fire as firefighter Jake Cordova, according to Deadline.

* Chris Rock’s first stand-up comedy special in 10 years will debut Wednesday, Feb. 14 on Netflix.

* CBS All Access’ first original comedy series, No Activity, has been renewed for Season 2.

*Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, coming to Netflix on Friday, March 30.

*Watch a trailer for Season 2 of FX’s Atlanta, premiering Thursday, March 1 at 10/9c.

