Bosch Renewed for Season 5

Amazon is giving its detective drama Bosch an extra vote of confidence, renewing the series for Season 5 ahead of its Season 4 premiere.

According to our sister site Deadline, executive producer Eric Overmyer will return as co-showrunner for Season 5, after holding that position for the first three seasons, then stepping down to oversee Amazon’s The Man In the High Castle. (Overmyer’s replacement at High Castle, meanwhile, has not yet been named.)

“As Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running one-hour series, Bosch has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series at Amazon Studios. “We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe.”

Amazon also announced that Season 4 of Bosch — which stars Titus Welliver as an LAPD homicide detective — will premiere on the streaming service Friday, April 13. Watch a trailer for the fourth season below, then tell us: Are you psyched by Bosch‘s renewal?