Alana De La Garza Lands Starring Role in CBS Cop Drama Pilot Chiefs

Ex-Forever detective Alana De La Garza is donning a badge again as the star of CBS’ cop-themed drama pilot Chiefs, TVLine has confirmed.

Written by former Parenthood EP David Hudgins, the potential series explores the professional and personal lives of three driven, successful women (one portrayed by De La Garza) who are each Chiefs of Police at different precincts in Los Angeles. The trio join forces to catch a dangerous serial killer.

According to TVLine’s sister site Deadline, which broke the casting, De La Garza’s character is the Beverly Hills Chief of Police who knows her job is all about politics and image, and manages to handle the balancing act with confidence.

De La Garza returns to CBS after starring in the short-lived Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.