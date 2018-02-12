Timeless Season 2 Photos Tease a Tense Family Trip to World War I

“The War to End All Wars” is the title of Timeless‘ Season 2 premiere, and could perhaps also be used to describe the tension between Lucy and her mother, as the NBC drama returns on Sunday, March 11 at 10/9c. Timeless Season 2 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

When last we tuned into the time-travel drama — nearly a year ago, and months before the series would be cancelled and then thankfully renewed over a course of days — Lucy (played by Abigail Spencer) returned home to the present, where and when she confessed to her mother Carol (Susanna Thompson) the incredible, death-defying journeys through time she had been on.

Alas, Lucy then realized that Carol was very much a part of the Rittenhouse cabal that she, Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) had been contending with!

As seen in the photos from the Season 2 premiere (click here for direct access), things are tense between mom and daughter as they traverse World War I. Also spied in the first batch of photos are Time Team members Mason, Christopher and Jiya (Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffery and Claudia Doumit); Rittenhouse baddie Emma (Annie Wersching); and Marie Curie (played by Kim Bubbs).

