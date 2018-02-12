The Office Revival: John Krasinski Claims He'll Return... If Asked

Is this the nascent Office revival’s first Blunder Mifflin?

The Office grad John Krasinski, who’s currently starring in Amazon’s Jack Ryan, hasn’t been contacted about the comedy’s in-the-works reboot at NBC, he tells Ellen DeGeneres in a clip from Monday’s Ellen.

After indicating that he learned about the project “on the Internet,” Krasinski good-naturedly jokes that perhaps Jim Halpert’s presence was not desired in the series continuation.

“Guess who didn’t get a call? Me,” he tells DeGeneres. “What does that say? ‘Know who we didn’t like? Jim!'”

As TVLine exclusively reported in December, the revival of the popular comedy would once again be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Penn., branch, and feature a mix of new and old cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the branch’s regional manager, Michael Scott, for seven of the comedy’s nine seasons, will not be involved in the new series. The search for a new RM/boss is said to be already underway (and we’ve got some suggestions).

Krasinski played paper salesman Jim Halpert in NBC’s adaptation of the British sitcom. The character’s friendship-turned-romance with receptionist Pam Beesly (played by Jenna Fischer) was a strong throughline of the ensemble series.

“I haven’t gotten a call yet,” Krasinski says, adding that he would return if asked. “Oh my god, are you kidding?” he says. “I’d love to get that gang back together.”

