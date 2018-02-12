Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover Photos: Olivia and Annalise's Worlds Collide

#TGIT junkies, prepare for more handshakes than you can handle.

ABC has released a batch of first-look photos from the March 1 crossover of Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, in which members of Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating’s squads meet for the very first time. And if you think you’re giddy over this long-awaited event, just wait until you see the expression on Michaela’s face. She’s losing it.

In addition to Annalise visiting the Fitzgerald Grant institute, we also have new photos of the Murder gang meeting Mellie in the Oval Office, revealing even more historic handshakes.

The two-hour crossover begins with Scandal‘s March 1 episode (9/8c) and concludes with How to Get Away With Murder at 10 pm.

