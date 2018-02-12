The Orville Adds Jessica Szohr to Its Season 2 Crew

Granted, I’ve only been covering the TV thing for 20 or so years, but I spy a possible new complication for The Orville‘s nearly reconciled Ed and Kelly.

Gossip Girl grad Jessica Szohr has boarded the Season 2 cast of the Fox dramedy, our sister site Deadline reports, playing a new crew member on the titular exploratory space vessel.

Starring Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki as space-travelling colleagues/former marrieds, The Orville was renewed two-thirds of the way through its freshman mission, which averaged 4.3 million weekly viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. Series boss MacFarlane shared at TCA last month that Season 2 would be bigger (“at least” 14 episodes versus 12), but probably not be ready in time for a fall launch.

In addition to her run as Gossip Girl’s Vanessa, Szohr’s TV credits include USA Network’s gone-too-soon Complications, Kingdom, Twin Peaks: The Return and Shameless (where she recently played Nessa).

Want more scoop on The Orville, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.