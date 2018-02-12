New Girl's Hannah Simone to Star in ABC's Greatest American Hero Reboot

We’re betting Hannah Simone will look pretty great in tights and a cape.

The New Girl star has landed — or flown away with? — the lead role in ABC’s upcoming reboot of The Greatest American Hero, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Simone will play Meera, an Indian-American woman with a fondness for tequila and karaoke whose life is turned upside down when she’s entrusted with a superhero suit that grants superhuman powers to whoever wears it. (It doesn’t grant you any knowledge of how to use those powers, however.)

ABC’s new-look Greatest American Hero, which scored a pilot order last month, is a gender-flipped take on the original 1981-83 series, which starred William Katt as hapless superhero Ralph Hinkley. (You remember the classic “Believe It or Not” theme song, right?) Hero is just one of the many reboots and revivals in the works for next season, including new versions of Magnum P.I., Charmed and Murphy Brown.

This looks like perfect timing for Simone: Her role as fashion model Cece on the Fox sitcom New Girl will end this spring when the show wraps up its seven-season run. Simone also hosted the short-lived Fox reality competition Kicking & Screaming.

Does Simone as the new Greatest American Hero sound like super casting to you? Sound off in the comments.