TVLine Items: Blood Drive Fave Joins Preacher, Crazy Ex Music Tour and More

Blood Drive emcee Colin Cunningham is set to join the third season of AMC’s dark drama Preacher.

The actor, whose TV credits also include Falling Skies, will play Gran’ma’s (played by Betty Buckley) caretaker TC, according to Deadline. Cunningham joins the Season 3 cast along with Buckley (Eight Is Enough), Jeremy Childs (Nashville) and Liz McGeever in recurring roles.

Preacher was renewed back in October, to premiere sometime in 2018.

* Sheryl Lee Ralph (Instant Mom) will recur on Season 2 of TNT’s Claws as Gregory Ruval’s (Jimmy Jean-Louis) mother, per our sister site Deadline.

* Regina Hall (Insecure) and Paul Scheer (Fresh Off the Boat) have joined the cast of Showtime’s Ball Street pilot. Don Cheadle (House of Lies) and Andrew Rannells (Girls) are set to star in the comedy (directed and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), while Casey Wilson will guest-star in the pilot, reuniting her with fellow Happy Endings alum (and real-life husband) David Caspe, creator of Ball Street.

* The cast of the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — including Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III and Scott Michael Foster — is going on an eight-city music tour beginning Saturday, March 31 in Portland, Ore. performing songs from the show. For tickets and more information, visit RachelDoesStuff.com.

* Tom Brady has hit pause on his Facebook Watch docuseries Tom vs. Time after losing Super Bowl LII, according to SI.com. No word yet on when the show will return.

