Celebrity Big Brother: Who Went Home? Plus, Omarosa Talks 'Scary' Mike Pence

With the ghost of Chuck Liddell still haunting the Celebrity Big Brother house, a second player was evicted live on Monday.

The night began calmly enough, with Omarosa assuring Ross Mathews that she wasn’t upset with him for nominating her to go up against Keshia Knight Pulliam, telling him that her totally-not-fake trip to the hospital helped her realize that there are “bigger things” going on in the world than this game. (Um, this is news to me!)

But in true Big Brother fashion, it took about five minutes for everything to spiral into a damn pit of chaos. Ross’ overwhelming paranoia yielded a new plan to backdoor Shannon Elizabeth, for which he enlisted the likes of Mark McGrath and even Marissa Jaret Winokur.

“I really thought that we would make it to end together,” Marissa said of Shannon (her Scary Movie co-star, as if that means nothing!) “I can’t believe I’m actually saying this, but I want to backdoor Shannon.” Following a live game of “Now You Sea It,” Marissa emerged victorious — but did note use her veto power to change Ross’ original choices. (Gasps abounded. At least in my apartment.)

Come voting time, Keshia made an emotional plea to her housemates, begging to be sent home. (“Please use whatever ounce of compassion you have to send me home.”) She also let it slip to James Maslow that she’d previously been doing Shannon’s “dirty work.” Omarosa — shockingly! — urged the housemates to grant Keshia’s request.

And she got her wish, with everyone voting to send her back to her daughter.

Also worth discussing…

* As always, everything Omarosa says about her time in the White House is terrifying. This week, it was all about President Trump cracking down on illegal immigrants (“I’ve seen the plan, the round-up plan is getting more aggressive”) and the possibility of a President Mike Pence: “As bad as Trump is, you’d be worried about Pence. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president. He thinks Jesus is telling him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus isn’t saying that.’ It’s scary.”

* Everything Metta World Peace said in the hot tub was incredible, but especially him referring to these flamingos as ducks:

